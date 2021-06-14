Betty Lue Jarnigan, Clinton

Betty Lue Jarnigan, age 83, travelled home to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, June 11, 2021. Betty was an active member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church, located here in Clinton. She loved her grandkids and her family dearly. She will be remembered for loving life and always ready to go somewhere. Betty will be significantly missed by all.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Lizzie Mae Hooks; husband, James Clarence Jarnigan; son, James Jarnigan Jr.; daughter, Rose Fritts; brothers, Arnold, Wayne, and William Hooks; grandson Kenny Dean Barnard.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Jarnigan (Tammy) of Pioneer; daughters, Lisa Elliott (Steve) of Clinton; Norma Ford (Rex) of Clinton; brother, Kenny Hooks (Lana) of Illinois; sisters, Edna Bryant (Terry) of Illinois, and Sue Ellis of Illinois. Betty is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

A receiving of friends will be held in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her celebration of life will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Joey Cagley officiating. Betty’s family and friends will gather also at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church in Clinton, TN on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. for a time of songs by the choir that were dear to her heart prior to her interment in the church cemetery. Jones Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements.

