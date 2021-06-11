Betty Jean McCartt Fulks, Rockwood

Mrs. Betty Jean McCartt Fulks of Rockwood, went to be with the Lord in her heavenly home on June 9th, 2021. Betty was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and a faithful friend. Betty was one of 18 children born to Pleas and Annie McCartt in the Glen Mary community of Scott County. She enjoyed reading, making a garden, canning, and spending time with her extended family at the “Old McCartt Home Place” where she was known for her chicken and dumplings. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ralph Fulks; Parents: Pleas and Annie McCartt; siblings; Jane, Sammy, Johnny, Emma, James, Robert, Sally (Robinson), L.A. and wife Kathryn, M.D. and wife Letta, and Glen McCartt. She is survived by:

Daughters: Debra Cottrill

Kathy Ann Lauer

Sandra Crabtree

Vickie Langley

Son: James Robert Fulks

11 grandchildren

17 great grandchildren

Along with many nieces and nephews, too numerous to count.

Siblings: P.J. McCartt (Carolyn)

Roberta June Kelly

Ella (Monroe)

Bill Smith

Gladys McCartt Miller

Sue Moore (Robert)

Eva McCartt Swint

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 13th, 2021, from 12:00-3:00 pm ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Bro. Ben Ward officiating. Graveside and interment service will be on Monday, June 14th at 1:00 pm ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Betty Jean McCartt.

