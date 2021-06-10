Bertha Natalie Kennedy, Deer Lodge

On June 9, 2021 @ 3:41 am The Lord called home a very special servant Bertha Natalie Kennedy. Natalie was born February 8, 1931 in Phillips, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her mother Thelma (Dutchie) Harlan, her father James Nathaniel Harlan, her brother Jimmy Harlan, and her husband of 56 years Chester Ray Kennedy.

She is survived by her sister and life long best friend Ann Smith, of Deer Lodge, TN

Her daughter Donna (Frank) Kirby of Deer Lodge, TN

Her son Chester (Donna) Kennedy of Orlando, Florida

3 Grandchildren Zachary (Jennifer) Kirby of Normandy, TN, Amanda Kirby of Dawson Springs, KY, and Caleb (Priscilla) Kirby of Hopkinsville, KY.

8 Great Grandchildren Dakota, Joey, Wesley, and Trenton Shuck. Elijah and Alexandria Kirby,

Skylar and Harlynn Kirby.

Also surviving is a very special Care Giver and friend Mary Phillips.

Besides her family Natalie enjoyed her time working with the Morgan Scott Project, Deer Lodge Abner Ross Center, Mount Hope Cemetery Association, and the Deer Lodge Congregational Church.

The family is thankful for her 90 years and her life as she shared with family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 3-5 pm Schubert Funeral Home Wartburg. Funeral Services will follow at 5 pm with Bro. Zach Kirby and Bro. Frank Kirby officiating, internment will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Deer Lodge, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Natalie Kennedy.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bertha Natalie Kennedy, of Deer Lodge, TN, please visit our floral store.

