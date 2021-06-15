Barger Precast Partners with Kaulig Racing at Nashville Superspeedway and Bristol Motor Speedway on the No.16 Chevrolet Driven by AJ Allmendinger

(Submitted) Kaulig Racing will be partnering with Barger Precast at Nashville Superspeedway and Bristol Motor speedway, as AJ Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 Barger Precast Chevrolet at both the Tennessee-based races.

“Barger Precast is excited to partner with Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger for the upcoming races at Nashville Superspeedway and Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Eric Barger, President of Barger Precast. “The Barger family grew up as NASCAR fans, visiting tracks all over the south. We were thrilled to be given the chance to partner with Kaulig for the return of NASCAR to Nashville and the night race at Bristol. Barger Precast supplies precast concrete products in Nashville and throughout the state of Tennessee and surrounding areas. We can’t wait to cheer for the No. 16 Chevrolet in the victory lane!”

The Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway will make the first time the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will race at the 1.3-mile superspeedway.

The No. 16 Barger Precast Chevy will make its debut in Nashville for the Tennessee Lottery 250, followed by the Food City 300 night race at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

