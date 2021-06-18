Barbara Samples Carmack, Kingston

Barbara Samples Carmack, 92, of Kingston, TN passed away June 16, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was a long-time, active member of First Baptist Church Kingston, and enjoyed gardening, reading, and most of all, spending time with her family. Music was especially important to her and there was always a song for every occasion! Her love of music was contagious and felt by all. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Raymond Carmack, parents Barrett and Elva Samples, brother Bill Samples, and sister Phyllis Jett.

She is survived by her daughters Amy Brewer & Emily Hull, son-in-law Terry Brewer, grandchildren Brady Hull, Kendall Hull, Emily Brewer, and Rachael Brewer, and sister Virginia Strunk, and beloved nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express special appreciation to the following: 3rd floor West Wing nursing staff, MMC of OR including Dr. Richard Bremer; Alexander Guest House staff; caregivers Melanie Carter, Jennifer Carter, & Tanna Mellard; First Baptist Church, Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html,

Samaritan’s Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/,

or First Baptist Church Kingston.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 19 from 11:00-12:00 noon, with a Celebration of Life service immediately following at First Baptist Church in Kingston,TN.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Carmack Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

