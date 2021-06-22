Barbara Phillips, Coalfield

Barbara Phillips, age 74, of Coalfield passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by family and friends.

She retired from Laborer’s Union Local 818 and was a veteran of the United States Army. She was a loving, wonderful wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen Price; husband of 48 years, C.B. Phillips; son, Junior Phillips and sister, Patsy Price.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Becky) Phillips of Sunbright, David L. (Janie) Phillips, of Harriman; daughter, Buffie McKeehan and friend, Virgil Davis of Sunbright; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow with Bro. Greg Overton officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Petros Cemetery in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Barbara Phillips.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Phillips of Oliver Springs, TN, please visit our floral store.

