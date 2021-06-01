Barbara Garrison Hamilton, Rockwood

Mrs. Barbara Garrison Hamilton, age 74, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born May 13, 1947, in Grandview, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn Garrison and Myrtle Grace Mathis Garrison; husband, Earl Rolland Hamilton; son, Ronnie Scott Hamilton; brothers, Lonnie Garrison and Ernie Garrison; sisters, Ava Lee Hinch and Cora Lee Sherrill; brother-in-law, Paul David Hamilton; and son-in-law, Gregory Patrick Redmon.

Survivors include Daughters: Teresa Redmon of Rockwood, TN Tammy Hamilton of Rockwood, TN

Grandson/Son: Joshua Widner of Rockwood, TN

Granddaughter/Daughter: Grace Brown (Cody Robinette) of Sweetwater, TN

Grandchildren:Clayton Redmon (Desiree) of Rockwood, TN Tasha Hamilton (Cody Leach) of Kingston, TN Jena Hamilton of Eidson, TN Taylor Hamilton of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren: Kaity, Ethan, Eli, Christopher, J.J., Evan, Danny, Liam, Landon, and Layla Sister: Gennell Collett (Ray) of Colonial Heights, VA, And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs.Barbara Garrison Hamilton.

