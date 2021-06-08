Barbara Childs, Lancing

Barbara Childs, age 75 of Lancing passed away Friday, June 4, 2021.  She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in the Stephens Community.  Barbara loved to spend time making quilts and crocheting Africans.  She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph France Seiber; mother, Willie Mae Seiber; husband, Clyde Childs; daughter, Sandra Reynolds.

She is survived by her son, Mical Bowling and wife Angelica;

Brother, James Seiber and wife Elisabeth, Kingston;

Sister, Donna Johnson and husband Damon, Coalfield;

Sister, Tammy Nolan, Wartburg

Grandchildren, Aaron, Micala, Anjelina and Milina Bowling, Lee and Adam Reynolds;

Very special friends, Ralph and Peggy Wilson

And a host of other family members and friends.

The family will meet for a graveside service at 11:00am, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Davis Cemetery, Coalfield with Bro. Ralph Wilson and Bro. Damon Johnson officiating.

