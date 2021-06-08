Baby William Allen Cruze Lowe

William Allen Cruze Lowe, precious baby boy of William and Courtney passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Although he was only two weeks old, he touched so many lives. His sisters, Willow and Priscilla made sure everyday that he knew how very much he was loved. His Daddy had big plans for him to be a part of “Lowe’s Bobcat, Landscaping, Tree and Stump” with him one day. And he will make sure that Cruze’s memory will always be a huge part of the business. Cruze loved to ride in loud trucks with Daddy and was loved by all the family doggies. During his brief stay here on earth, he loved to be held close by his parents and grandparents and cuddling with soft toys.

Cruze was greeted in Heaven by his Great-grandparents, Ed and Mendella Lowe,

William Charles Copeland, and Christine and Luke Cox;

Great-great-grandparents, Sammy and Hazel Carroll

Great-uncle, Joshua Cox.

He is survived by his parents, Courtney McBride and William Lowe;

Sisters, Willow and Priscilla;

Grandparents, Donna and Allen Lowe, Christy Alford and husband, David, and Jeff McBride;

Great-grandparents, Hazel Copeland, Teresa and Paul Gunter;

And a host of cousins, aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from12-2:00 at Batley Baptist Church. Bro. Jason Stiltner will officiate the funeral service at 2:00 pm.

Interment will follow in Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton.

All motorcycles and lifted trucks are welcome to follow in the procession.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Thomas Haney, Bubba Haney, Adam Stephens, Zach Gunter, Steve Copeland and Forrest McBride

To leave a note for Cruze’s family or to sign the online guestbook, go to jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM ALLEN CRUZE LOWE, please visit our floral store.

