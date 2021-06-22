Baby Jameson Patrick Martin

Jameson Patrick Martin passed away peacefully in the arms of his mother on June 20, 2021. During his 68 short days here on Earth, he touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. Born April 14, 2021, with cystic fibrosis, to parents Jana Horton and Joshua Martin of Clinton, he was a gift that will live in our hearts forever. In addition to his parents, Jameson is survived and lovingly remembered by maternal grandparents James and Karen Horton of Clinton; Aunt Julia (Chris) Hubbard, cousins Mason, Madeline, and Morgan of Atlanta; and Uncle James Horton II of Clinton. He is preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Patrick Martin.

Jameson loved being cuddled by his mom, listening to his dad read him books, and being rocked by grand mommy as she sang his favorite song, “Jesus Loves Me.”

The family would like to say a special thank you to friends April Andis, Stephanie Baird, Whitney Matchette, and Lyndsay McGhee, as well as the following family members: Aunt Judy (Darrell) Holden, Uncle George (Fannie) Horton, and maternal cousins Jeremy (Mindy) Horton, Josh (Kristen) Holden, Jesse (Ashley) Horton and Chrissa (Dustin) Pearson. Also thank you to the doctors and staff of the University of Tennessee Medical Center NICU for their care of Jameson and the family. All the prayers, kindness, and sympathy during this difficult time has been appreciated.

Our loss was Heaven’s gain when sweet baby Jameson was called to be with the Lord. Dearest Jameson, please know our greatest blessing was having you. We love you.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 24th at 6 pm at Bethel Cemetery (610 Bethel Road in Clinton, TN).

Flowers may be sent to Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN. The family is currently working on a Foundation in Jameson’s memory. If you would like to donate in lieu of flowers, please makes donation to the Knoxville Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jameson Patrick Martin, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

