Arnold Lee Cagley, Kingston

On June 8th, 2021, heaven gained a one-of-a-kind son, husband, father, and grandfather. At the age of

53, Arnold Lee Cagley, with his family and friends by his side, went to be with the Lord.

Arnold was born in the Philippines to Felicidad Cagley. At the age of 6, his father retired from the Navy

and moved the family to Kingston, Tennessee, where he met the love of his life, Nancy. Arnold and Nancy

were childhood friends and became high school sweethearts while attending Roane County High.

Arnold and Nancy married on December 17, 1988, and later had two children, Lindsey and Abigail. Arnold

worked for the Goody’s Corporation for 15 years. He spent the last 12 years working for Tennessee Valley

Authority (TVA) in their retirement services.

Anyone who met Arnold loved him. His infectious smile and humor drew people to him. Arnold coached

his girls in softball for the Kingston Girls Softball Association (KGSA) for many years. He and Nancy were

members of Morrison Hill Christian Church in Kingston. He attended a CLC men’s group where he was

able to grow in his relationship with the Lord. Arnold spent his years fishing, camping, traveling, shopping,

and woodworking until his grandchildren were born. Arnold became a Papa to four beautiful

grandchildren: Owen, Miles, Rylee, and Charlotte. Arnold was consumed with love for his grandchildren

and spent all his time with his family.

Arnold was an amazing friend, son, “Papa”, father, and husband. For years, Arnold and Nancy’s home has

been open to friends and family, and all were welcomed like family. His life reflected his love for the Lord

and for his family, and he will forever be missed.

Preceded in death by: Edgar Cagley (father); Stanley Wyrick (father-in-law); Barbara Tucker

(mother-in-law)

Survived by wife of 32 years, Nancy Michelle Cagley

Children: daughter, Lindsey Bernstorf (Craig); daughter, Abby Johnson (Andrew)

Grandchildren: Owen and Rylee Johnson; Miles and Charlotte Bernstorf

Mother: Felicidad Cagley

Goddaughter: Karoline Barnett Gasque

The Family will receive friends Monday, June 14th, at Morrison Hill Christian Church from 5:00 p.m. until

7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Dennis Mullen officiating.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Cagley Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

