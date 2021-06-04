Anthony Ignatius Krakoviak (Tony), Oak Ridge

Anthony Ignatius Krakoviak (Tony), age 95 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, beloved husband, father, engineer, houseboat captain and aviator, took off to heaven on June 2, 2021. He was the son of Polish emigrants, Paul Peter Krakowiak and Karolina Pakula Krakowiak. He was born on the family farm in Cohoke, Virginia on January 13, 1926.

Tony was a veteran of World War II, as were five of his brothers. With the financial aid of the G.I Bill, he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1950 where he also excelled as a member of the Swimming and Diving Teams.

He moved to newly opened Oak Ridge where he spent 37 years of employment by the various contractors of the Department of Energy’s weapons complex in the town. He met his wife of 58 years (Mina Callahan) at the Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Oak Ridge, where she was employed as a chemist.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mina, his seven brothers Walter, Steve, Wally, Henry, Peter, Paul, & George, as well as his two sisters, Helen K. Minarovich and Agnes K. Smith. He is survived by his daughter Sarah “Sally” K. Bizer (husband Michael), his son Samuel Krakoviak (wife Margo).

Tony also leaves four grandchildren: Mikaela O’Brien (Pat), Sarah Thompson (Will), Julia Birk (Sam), and Robert Krakoviak. He is also survived by five great grandchildren, twelve nieces and nephews, and numerous grand nieces and grand nephews. He especially enjoyed the family reunions at the old home place in Virginia, the latest of which was attended by over 65 family members and friends.

He enjoyed flying his Citabria, waterskiing, snow skiing, and boating with family and friends. He hunted growing up on the farm and was a charter member of the Oak Ridge Sportsmen’s Association. He was a well-known and loved member of the Vol Navy, and captained the SupaDupa. Tony was also an avid bridge player. He and his wife both earned Life Master status. He also loved gardening and his yard in spring was full of different colors.

Services are Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Monday noon at First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, June 7, 2021.

Internment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park (Veteran’s Section) at 2:00 pm

Reception to follow at 3:00 pm.

Donations may be made American Heart Association. Arrangements by Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home.

