Anonymous donation to feed lots of pets

On Wednesday, the Campbell County Animal Shelter received a massive, anonymous donation of pet food. Officials say that they received an email stating that a donated tractor-trailer full of food was going to be delivered on Wednesday, and when it did arrive, contained 37,000 pounds of food valued at $70,000. The donor did not wish to be identified, and officials at the shelter say they have no information about the individual making the donation. The donation allowed the shelter to stock its emergency pet food pantry and give other shelters around the area some of the food as well.
Tags $70000 37000 pounds animal food Animal Shelter anonymous Campbell County Donation Emergency food Pet Food Tractor Trailer
Check Also
UPDATED: REPORT NOW IN, TUESDAY’S T-BONE CRASH IN ROCKWOOD
We now have the names of the drivers in Tuesday afternoons T-bone Crash in Rockwood …