Allen “Howard” Deitz, Kingston

Allen “Howard” Deitz age 88 of Kingston was born August 20, 1932 and passed away May 19, 2021 He was a member of First Baptist Church Kingston. Howard married Joyce January 8, 1955 and served in the United States Army in Korea.

Howard completed his work in this life on May 19 and would want all his family and friends to

know that he is rejoicing in heaven with his Savior, his wife Joyce, and all the family and friends

who have gone on before him. He would also take one last opportunity to invite you to meet

him there.

He is preceded in death by wife of 54 years Joyce Deitz, parents Nina and Rufus Deitz, sister

Frankie Bryant.

Survived by; son and daughter-in-law Allen and Wanda Deitz

Grandchildren; Lindsey and husband David Powell, Adam and wife Nicole Deitz,

Great grandchildren; Noah, Laylin and Ally Powell,

Niece, Nancy and husband David Allen

Celebration of Life 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at First Baptist Church (Lower

Atrium) of Kingston. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hands of Mercy

PO Box 1168 Kingston, TN 37763.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Deitz Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

