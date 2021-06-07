Addie Galyon White, Kingston

Addie Galyon White age 83 of Kingston passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center. Addie was a longtime member of Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and retired from Lockheed Martin as a property clerk. She loved to travel and spend time with her family. Addie was a devoted wife and mother.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Don” Tilford White Sr.

Survived by sons; Dwayne White of Kingston, Donald T. and Kay White Jr. of Westel,
Sisters; Madge Galyon of Kingston, Madie Gallaher of Kingston, and Ethel Smith of Alabama.
Four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and 6 great, great grandchildren.

Graveside Service 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at Lawnville Cemetery with Dr. Jeff Sledge officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the White Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

