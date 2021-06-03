3 displaced, no injuries after being rescued from apartment complex fire

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 16 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 23, 2021) – Three people are safe after a fire at an apartment complex on Glassboro Drive Wednesday morning.

At around 8:57 a.m. on June 23, Oak Ridge Fire Department crews were dispatched to 114 Glassboro Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene within 6 minutes of the dispatch.

“The first arriving crew found smoke showing from the top of the apartment building,” Oak Ridge Fire Marshal Eric Rackard said. “During a search of the apartments, three (3) residents were found asleep in the apartment that was on fire. Crews were able to safely evacuate all residents and they were not injured.”

The American Red Cross was contacted for the residents who were displaced. All other residents of the apartment complex were able to return to their apartment.

The cause of the fire was found to be accidental due to possible electrical arcing. Agencies that responded include Oak Ridge Fire Department, Oak Ridge Police Department, and Anderson County EMS.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms. You can contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department for a free inspection of your smoke alarms at 865-425-FIRE (3473).

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

TDOC introduces new service for crime victims

(TDOC press release) The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has launched Victim Information and Notification …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: