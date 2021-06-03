3 displaced, no injuries after being rescued from apartment complex fire

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 23, 2021) – Three people are safe after a fire at an apartment complex on Glassboro Drive Wednesday morning.

At around 8:57 a.m. on June 23, Oak Ridge Fire Department crews were dispatched to 114 Glassboro Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene within 6 minutes of the dispatch.

“The first arriving crew found smoke showing from the top of the apartment building,” Oak Ridge Fire Marshal Eric Rackard said. “During a search of the apartments, three (3) residents were found asleep in the apartment that was on fire. Crews were able to safely evacuate all residents and they were not injured.”

The American Red Cross was contacted for the residents who were displaced. All other residents of the apartment complex were able to return to their apartment.

The cause of the fire was found to be accidental due to possible electrical arcing. Agencies that responded include Oak Ridge Fire Department, Oak Ridge Police Department, and Anderson County EMS.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms. You can contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department for a free inspection of your smoke alarms at 865-425-FIRE (3473).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

