Woman takes Police on a 3-County Pursuit Before Being Stopped in Morgan County

Ursula Young, 37

Shortly after midnight (May 21, 2021), a Morgan County woman driving a marron Nissan Xterra gave police a scenic tour of 3-counties before finally being apprehended in the Bitter Creek area of Morgan County. Ursula Young, 37 of Wartburg, was originally in Oak Ridge when they attempted to stop Young after she was involved in a hit and run on Bethel Valley Road. She then fled with Two ORPD officers in pursuit. She headed west on Highway 62 where Oliver Springs joined in the pursuit before she headed into Morgan County where the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department also joined in on the pursuit at the Dollar General Store in Coalfield. Young traveled up Hwy 62 West and then onto Back Petros Road in the Stephens Area. While on Back Petros Road, Young threw out 2 plastic bags. She then turned onto Main Street in Petros. She then was on Randall Armes Road back to Main Street. We have surveillance footage of the pursuit as it was on Randall Armes Road from home owner Randi Anderson, as young was able to avoid being boxed in by authorities. She then made it on Hwy 116 back towards Hwy 62 where she then headed West again. Young turned onto Petit Lane and headed toward Hwy 27. At this time Morgan County asked for assistance from Roane County and Cumberland County. When Young reached Hwy 27 she headed south toward Roane County where they were finally able to get Young stopped in the Bitter Creek area of Morgan County and she was taken into custody. Young is facing 5 charges in Oak Ridge with the most serious charges being the leaving the scene of an accident and the felony fleeing. Morgan County Deputies went back to Back Petros Road in an attempt to find the bags that she tossed, but there’s no report if they were found. Deputies were also investigating damage to a number of residents yards and driveways that were damaged as Young drove through them, including Anderson’s. Young currently has a $5,500 bond listed on the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department website. However, there is a hold placed on her release.

Surveillance Video from Randi Anderson in Petros, TN

