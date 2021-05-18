William Jack Baker Jr, Rockwood

Mr. William Jack Baker Jr., age 79 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on June 24, 1941 in Rockwood, TN. He graduated high school and the next day he enlisted in the Air Force where he served for 4 years. He was a mechanic on the B52 Strategic Air Command. He was a mechanist for 30 years at Bull Run. He was an avid car enthusiast of street rods. For many years he was a fan of stock car racing. He is preceded in death by his parents: William & Louise Baker; sister: Peg Colley; and his grandparents. He is survived by:

Wife: Zolla Baker

Sister: Betty Robertson

The Favorite Son: Chevis Cox

And several nieces and nephews.

Family will have a graveside service Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:00 am at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of William Jack Baker Jr.

