Wendell Dallas Kasior, Harriman

Wendell Dallas Kasior, age 46, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Friday, May 14, 2021. He was born May 27, 1974 in Harriman, Tennessee. Wendell grew up in and formerly attended the Harriman Church of God. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator doing excavating and also a former truck driver. He studied Karate and Taekwondo at the T.T.J.C. Martial Arts Studio. He loved to work on cars and especially enjoyed horseback riding with his cousin, Crystal Carter. Wendell was always willing to lend a helping hand. Most of all, Wendell loved his children and grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them. He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman Dallas Kasior; brother, Shannon Dale Kasior; and grandparents, L.B. & Thelma Presley, and Leonard & Thelma Kasior.

Survivors include:

Mom & Step-Dad: Martha & Barry Mathis of Harriman, TN

Son: Shannon Kasior (Miranda) of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Tierra Paige Pressley (Tristin) of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Slater Kasior and Gracelyn Pressley

Step-Grandmother: Jackie Mathis of Oakdale, TN

Special Friends: Norene & Alan Jones

And many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Other Family and Loved Ones and Friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 24, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Ottis Ball and Rev. Nick Kevorkian officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Wendell Dallas Kasior.

