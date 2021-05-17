Walter “Butch” McMillan Boles, Rockwood

Mr. Walter “Butch” McMillan Boles, age 75 of Rockwood, TN passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Tennova in Turkey Creek with his loving family by his side. He was born September 22, 1945 in Spring City, TN to James Boles and Mary Davis. Butch joined the service and was in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. Later in life he became a commander over the guard department at Y-12 Martin Marietta where he was able to stay until he retired. He was a member of North Rockwood Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his father: James “Ott” Boles; and grandmother: Granny Davis; and grandfather: Grandpa Boles. He is survived by:

Wife: Joyce Boles

Son: James “Scott” Boles (Amy)

Daughters : Tammie White and Karen Longmire

5 Grandchildren: Hunter Golliher, Brady Davis, Johnathon Longmire, Kayla Boles, and Nathan Boles

Great-granddaughter: Paisley

Childhood best friend: Bill Fugate

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to North Rockwood Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Evans Mortuary Chapel in Rockwood, TN from 12:00 pm- 2:00 pm with a service to follow with Rev. Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Interment will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Walter “Butch” Boles.

