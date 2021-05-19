Victims Name Released in Morgan County Shooting

Brad Jones Featured, News

The District Attorney General Russell Johnson released the name of the victim in Friday nights shooting death in the Camp Austin community of Morgan County. Wendell Kaisor was the victim that was shot and killed. However, there are no further updates on the case. DA Johnson told us via text message on Monday that there was no updates because they were waiting on the autopsy and toxicology results before releasing any more information.

The Morgan County sheriffs office is investigating the fatal shooting that took place off of Camp Austin Road in the Oakdale area of Morgan County. The shooting occurred around 9 pm on Friday, May 14, 2021, on the alleged shooter’s property. The victim was in his personal vehicle.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The victim has been sent for an autopsy at the Knox County regional forensics center.

William Angel and Keith Hawkins are leading the investigation for the Morgan County sheriffs office.

