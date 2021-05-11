Two Vehicle Accident Monday

Troopers and medics went to a vehicle accident yesterday afternoon around 1pm (Monday, May 10, 2021) just north of Harriman on Highway 61 at Little Emory Road. The report states a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by 57-year-old Ruby Curtis of Kingston was attempting to cross the road when Curtis pulled out into the path of an oncoming 2004 Nissan Murano operated by 73-year-old George Pope of Harriman. The Nissan hit the Dodge in the rear passenger side. Pope was taken to Roane Medical Center for treatment and Curtis was cited for failure to exercise due care.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

