Two Charged with 3 Counts of Child Endangerment by OSPD

Joshua Scott Wilson

Oliver Springs police responded to a domestic disturbance on Sunday and found three children sitting on a bed that had a loaded AR-15 rifle underneath. Joshua Scott Wilson and Jezebel Parker have each been charged with three counts of child endangerment in the incident. Parker also faces a charge of domestic assault.

According to the warrant, Officer Randy Lewis responded to 1001 Cherokee Place to investigate the domestic disturbance. his report stated that “Parker was intoxicated and informed officer Lewis that a verbal argument occurred with Joshua Wilson who had been residing at this residence with her, “Wilson showed officer Lewis a video of Parker yelling, striking Wilson with a dog leash and throwing items in the residence at Wilson.” The warrant said Wilson told police he had an AR-15 in an upstairs bedroom. the warrant said.“ Officer Lewis went upstairs to the bedroom and the juveniles were on the bed,” “The juveniles told officer Lewis where the rifle was located under the bed and attempted to retrieve it. The rifle was loaded with a full magazine under the bed and a round chambered in the rifle.”

In addition to the child endangerment charges, Wilson is also facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. The report also stated that Wilson has a conviction for domestic assault, therefore cannot be in possession of firearms,” the warrant said.

Race W Sex M Eye Color BRO Hair Color BRO Weight 240 Height 6 04 Admit Date 04-26-2021 Admit Time 5:21 AM Confining Agency Roane

