Two Arrested for Violating Sex Offender Registry

Authorities in Roane County took two convicted sex offenders into custody yesterday. Rockwood police arrested 62-year-old Donald Horace Barnes for failure to register as a sex offender and evading arrest. In a different incident, law enforcement transported 53-year-old Jack David Ledford to the jail in Kingston for violation of the sex offender registry. Court officials say Ledford was convicted in 2006 for sexual battery by an authority figure.
Tags Donald Horace Barnes Jack David Ledford Roane County Rockwood Police Department Sex Offender Registry Two Arrested Violation of Sex Offender Registry
Check Also
FirstBank donation helps support dual enrollment students in Cumberland County
Roane State Community College representatives accept a donation from FirstBank that will help support dual …