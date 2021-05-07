Town of Oliver Springs Reaches Agreement with Former Police Chief Kenneth Morgan

The Town Council for Oliver Springs voted to terms of a settlement with their former police chief tonight. During their regularly scheduled meeting, Former Chief Kenneth Morgan, who was let go by Mayor Omer Cox in late March was not very happy about it, and was potentially looking at filing a lawsuit with the city if certain terms weren’t reached. The council agreed to these terms and here is the settlement the council agreed on:

The dismissal charge will be withdrawn by the Town from his record

Morgan’s termination will now be lifted and the city accepts his retirement instead

The city will pay him an estimated $16,508 of salary due to him.

The city will pay an estimated $4,200 on his insurance and he will retain his insurance with the city for 18 months at his expense of $476.82/month.

and mutual agreement of non-disparagement provisions.

Morgan was outside the city hall, but never appeared since the appeal process never happened since this agreement was reached.

