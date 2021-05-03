Tom Rogers, Kingston

Tom Rogers, age 69, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center after a

long-term illness of Atherosclerosis. He was born September 22, 1951 in Oak Ridge and was a graduate of

Roane County High School, Class of 1969, and graduate of The University of Tennessee with a BS degree in

Accounting. He was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church and a former member of First Baptist

Church of Kingston. Preceded in death by parents, Glenn C. and Eleanor Koenig Rogers; grandparents, aunts,

uncles, and cousins.

SURVIVORS

Wife Daley Ramsey Rogers of Kingston

Son Kyle M. Rogers of Kingston

Brothers Glenn C. Rogers, Jr & wife, Kay of Canton, GA

J. Rick Rogers & wife, Francis of Oxford, GA

Mark K. Rogers of Kingston

Two Aunts Jackie Bumbalough and Muriel Jarvis

Sister-in-law Linda Ramsey Amur of Lake Worth, FL

Nephews, Nieces, and Cousin’s

Daley, Kyle, Glenn, Rick, Mark, and Linda are all graduates

of Roane County High School.

Special Friends Herb Tammer, Tom Pack, Aaron Walker, and Pat Pierce.

A memorial service will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Kingston United Methodist Church with Rev.

Charlie Harrison and Rev. Sue Lynn Johnson officiating. His ashes will be interred in the KUMC Memorial Garden following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the General Fund of KUMC and mailed

to KUMC, PO Box 248, Kingston, TN 37763. Special thanks to Fraker Funeral Home for their service to the

family. Online register book can be signed at www..FrakerFuneralHome.net



Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

