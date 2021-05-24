Thomas Ray (Tommy) Givens, Rockwood

Thomas Ray (Tommy) Givens, age 66 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on March 21st, 1955 in Rockwood, TN. He was a member of the Daysville Baptist Church. Tommy was a lifelong Dale Earnhardt and Atlanta Braves fan. The family would like to give special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and nurses Tracy, Jenny, Cindy, and CNA Ariel. He is preceded in death by his Parents: James Howard Givens and Thula Mae Thurman Edwards. He is survived by:

Sisters: Judy Haynes of Rockwood, TN

Debbie Thomas (Gary) of Harriman, TN

Genny Gann (Leon) of Philadelphia, TN

Brenda Edwards of Rockwood, TN

Half-Sister: Deanna Pennington of Harriman, TN

Brother: Tim Givens of Oakdale, TN

Wesley Atwell of Athens, TN

His best friend and companion: Casey, his dog

And several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 27th, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Charles Kelly officiating. Graveside and interment will follow in the Daysville Cemetery in the Daysville Community of Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Thomas Ray (Tommy) Givens.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

