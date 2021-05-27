Thomas Logan Cofer, Florida (Formerly of Rockwood)

Thomas Logan Cofer, our “Bubba”, went to his forever hunting/fishing cabin in Heaven on Friday, May 21, 2021, as the result of a tragic accident in West Palm Beach, Florida. Logan was born in Rockwood, TN on April 3, 1984. Logan loved to fish, hunt, and was at his happiest when outside and enjoying nature. Before going to Florida, Logan was a fork-lift operator in Rockwood, and worked as a builder while living in Florida. Logan loved his family and friends dearly and his presence will be forever missed by all who knew him. Logan is preceded in death by his father: Robert Donald Cofer; brother: Christoher Drew Cofer; grandparents: Don & Robbie Cofer, Nolan Filyaw and Bill Warner; aunts: Pat Hawkins and Donna Cofer; cousin: Ronald “Buzzard” Hawkins; uncle: Michael Sampson. Logan is survived by:

Mother: Tina Nealon

Dad: David Nealon, Sr.

Brothers: William Teague, Jason & Bobby Cofer, Christopher Stevens, and David Nealon Jr.

Sister/Sister-in-law: Kristy ( Jason ) Kelly and Heather Cofer

Grandmothers: Louise Warner & Maymie Nealon

Nieces & Nephews: Perry, Aizlynn & Brilee Cofer, Brianna Norton, Misty & Zach Stevens, Katie & Wyatt Kelly

Aunts/ Uncles: Leslie Warner, Bart (Holly) Warner, Doug (Karen) Cofer, Brian (Janice) Cofer, Charles Cofer, Michael (Brandy) Cofer, and Donnie (Alice) Nealon

Special Lifelong Friends: Chris Guinn, Charles Gulick, Rod Simpson & Matt Stegall

Several Great Aunts & Uncles, Cousins, as well as many other extended family and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a gathering of family and friends and a scattering/ interment service will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Thomas Logan “Bubba” Cofer.

