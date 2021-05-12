This week (May 9-15) is National Police Week former Kingston Officer added to list of memorial

Jerry Singleton Recognized

This week (May 9-May 15) is National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

The Tennessee Police Officer Memorial will be adding eight names of fallen officers from the year 2019 Today (Tuesday, May 11, 2021) in recognition of National Police Week and the upcoming Peace Officers Memorial Day. One of the eight is Jerry Singleton who died of natural causes during his shift New Year’s Eve 2019. while working for The Fairfield Glade Police Dept. Singleton was a 30 year veteran serving with not only Fairfield Glade Police Department, but previously served with the Rockwood, Harriman and Kingston Police Departments as well as the Roane County Sheriff’s Department. Department members and the family of Officer Singleton will be present to honor him during the ceremony in Nashville this morning



In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

May 9-15, 2021 marks this year “Police Week.” It is to recognize and honor current and past officers. This week is also to raise awareness of the ultimate sacrifice made by law enforcement officers, as well as the family members, friends and fellow officers they left behind.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

