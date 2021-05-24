Terry Houston Hall, Oliver Springs

Terry Houston Hall, age 67 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. He was born January 30, 1954 in Harriman, son of the late Sam and Juanita Hall.

Terry grew up in Midtown before moving to Oliver Springs with his wife in 1998. While growing up in Roane County, he attended and played football for Kingston High School, Class of 1973. Terry had a love for sports and was an avid Tennessee and NASCAR fan. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and will always be remembered for his big heart. Terry was known for his selflessness; He always provided for others before himself. The most important thing in his life was his family. The love he had for each of them was not able to be measured. He cherished his children, grandchildren, his 2 Boston Terriers: Lulu and Kiki, and his grand-dogs: Meeko and Astro.

He leaves behind his wife whom has been by his side for over 29 years, Becky Hall; children, Matt Hall and wife Ericka, Britney Hall, Stacia Leffew and husband Brent, and Ashley Patterson; grandchildren, Blade and Maverick Hall, Harper Rodriguez, Lindsay Shackelford and husband Dylan, Nathan Leffew and wife Baylee, Noah Leffew and wife Lauren, Nevaeh Leffew, and Eli Showalter; great-grandchildren, Kylan and Kora Shackelford, Lynni Leffew, and Reed Leffew; brothers, Bill Hall and Tim Wiley; sisters, Glenda Cartwright and husband Tommy, Gail Hall and husband Jeff; a host of many nieces, nephews, and special friends who he loved dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Friday, May 28, 2021 in the old auditorium of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hall family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry Houston Hall, please visit our floral store.

