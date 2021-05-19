SUMMER YOUTH WORK PROGRAM – GAIN VALUABLE EXPERIENCE AGES 14-24

The TN Department of Labor & Workforce Development are partnering with our Local Workforce Development Areas and Boards to offer a paid summer work experience to WIOA eligible youth between the ages of 14-24. This specific initiative will run from May 3, 2021 – August 31, 2021 but year round work experience is also available in local workforce areas.

Interested youth can submit their applications on our TN Youth website or by using the QR code on attached flyer and staff will reach out the applicants with next steps!

Feel free to explore the links above and let The TN Department of Labor & Workforce Development know if you have any questions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

