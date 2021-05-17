Shiroma Kay Peters McNeal, Rockwood

Shiroma Kay Peters McNeal, age 63 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at her home. She was born on May 5th, 1958 in Harriman, TN. She always enjoyed reading and watching birds and loved being a grandmother to her amazing grandkids. She loved like no other and loved her husband dearly. She is preceded in death by her father, Jolly West, her mother, Bonnie Peters, stepfather, Frank Peters, son, Kevin McNeal and two brothers, Wayne Bryant and Darrell Bryant. She is survived by:

Husband: Kenneth McNeal of Rockwood, TN.

Sons: Johnny McNeal of Rockwood, TN.

Kenny McNeal of Rockwood, TN.

Daughters: Angie Rodgers of Brownsville, TN.

Cindy Moser of Loudon, TN.

Sky Foster of Rockwood, TN.

Layla Bean of Knoxville, TN.

Keena Martin of Knoxville, TN.

Sisters: Kathy Cunningham of Rockwood, TN.

Shelia Bryant of Rockwood, TN.

Brothers: Johnny West of Rockwood, TN.

Andy Peters of Rockwood, TN.

Special Aunt: Janey Robinson of Harriman, TN.

A host of grandkids, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 14th from 12 noon to 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM. Graveside and interment will be at Piney Grove Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee following the service. Pastor Brian Hines will be officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the McNeal family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

