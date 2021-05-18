Shirley Marie Wilson Jones, Wartburg

Shirley Marie Wilson Jones, Born November 24, 1934, It was Thanksgiving Day! Shirley transitioned from this life to Heaven on Saturday May 15, 2021

Shirley was of the Baptist Faith. She worked at Ma Harts café until she Married Arthur (Red) Jones on August 19, 1953.

Then she became a homemaker, wife, and Mother.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Red Jones, Parents Clifford Waller Wilson, and Mamie Ann Johnson Wilson, Brothers Jack Dean Wilson, Vernon Lester Wilson, and Estel Mac Wilson. Sisters Rita Maxine Wilson Sweat, Dorothy Aleen Wilson Jacks, husband Ben Jacks, Carolyn Sue Wilson Fudge

Shirley is survived by Stanley Hank Jones, wife Becky Hill Jones, Melissa Annette Jones Byrd, Husband Marty.

Grandchildren Sabrina Martin, Russell Byrd.

Great Grand Children, Shane, Nina, Isaac. Her Best Friend, Imogene Duncan Wilson. And a wonderful loving group of nieces and Nephews and Cousins that she dearly loved and talked about often.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 11am-12pm EST Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm EST with Bro. Hank Jones and Dr. Paul Frick officiating. Internment will follow in the Union Cemetery, Wartburg, TN

Gifts to Honor Shirley to Liberty Baptist Church, Wartburg, and Simple Life Church of Crossville

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley Jones.

