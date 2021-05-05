SHERIFF BARKER AND ACSO PROMOTES MOTORCYCLE SAFETY AWARENESS MONTH

Brad Jones 5 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

Clinton, TN – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to promote Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Agencies participate by providing information and increasing awareness in their communities about the importance of sharing the road and looking twice for motorcyclists.

“Motorcyclists will be out in force as the weather gets warmer, which is why it is the perfect time for us to remind the community about the vulnerability of motorcycle riders,” said Sheriff Russell Barker. “All motorists need to know how to anticipate and respond to motorcyclists to avoid crashes.”

Here are a few safe driving tips to prevent crashing with a motorcycle:

  • Always signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.
  • If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful. Motorcycle signals are often non-canceling. Always ensure that the motorcycle is turning before proceeding.
  • Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.
  • Always allow ample follow distance – three to four seconds – when driving behind a motorcycle. This gives riders more time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.

According to preliminary data provided by Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), there were 2,670 motorcycle crashes statewide last year. Of those crashes, 151 were fatal.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane State radiology lab named in tribute, memory of donors

By Bob Fowler Roane State staff writer The radiology lab in the Coffey/McNally Building on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: