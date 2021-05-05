SHERIFF BARKER AND ACSO PROMOTES MOTORCYCLE SAFETY AWARENESS MONTH

Clinton, TN – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to promote Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Agencies participate by providing information and increasing awareness in their communities about the importance of sharing the road and looking twice for motorcyclists.



“Motorcyclists will be out in force as the weather gets warmer, which is why it is the perfect time for us to remind the community about the vulnerability of motorcycle riders,” said Sheriff Russell Barker. “All motorists need to know how to anticipate and respond to motorcyclists to avoid crashes.”

Here are a few safe driving tips to prevent crashing with a motorcycle:

Always signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful. Motorcycle signals are often non-canceling. Always ensure that the motorcycle is turning before proceeding.

Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.

Always allow ample follow distance – three to four seconds – when driving behind a motorcycle. This gives riders more time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.

According to preliminary data provided by Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), there were 2,670 motorcycle crashes statewide last year. Of those crashes, 151 were fatal.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

