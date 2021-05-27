Sharon Ashburn, Wartburg

Sharon Ashburn, age 64, of Wartburg passed away May 26, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Sharon was a stay-at-home Mom who loved her family and her fur baby Bailey. She was a member of Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church where she loved playing the keyboard for the choir.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara Salts.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry Ashburn; sons, Larry Ashburn, Jr. and Dustin Ashburn; granddaughter, Katelyn Ashburn; grandsons, Dylan and Braxton Ashburn and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and church family.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 28, 2021 at Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church in Lancing from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Charles Webb and Bro. Josh Baldwin officiating. Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.

