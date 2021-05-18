Sarah Jane “Janie” Carpenter Cox, Andersonville

Sarah Jane “Janie” Carpenter Cox, age 69, of Andersonville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 17, 2021, after a valiant fight with cancer. Janie was born June 29, 1951, in Norfolk, Virginia, daughter of the late James Robert “Bob” Carpenter and Sarah Kathryn Province Carpenter. Mr. Carpenter was serving in the U.S. Navy during The Korean Conflict at the time of Janie’s birth. She was the oldest of four children. The family moved back to their hometown of Knoxville after her father’s service in the navy. Janie was a member of Main Street Baptist Church and was previously a member of Rocky Top United Methodist Church. She was a 1969 graduate of Carter High School and

1973 graduate of UT, Knoxville.

She was retired from the Anderson County School System where she was a teacher for nearly thirty years. Janie was a member of Anderson County and Clinton City Retired Teachers Association, Tennessee Education Association and life member of National Education Association; former president of Rocky Top Business and Professional Women’s Organization where she was voted Woman of the Year in 1999. Janie and her husband, Gordon, were honored with the Mayor’s Award in 2008 for their community service in Rocky Top. She was also a former president of Lioness Club of Rocky Top. Janie was a licensed funeral director in Tennessee. She and Gordon owned and managed Cox Funeral Home in Rocky Top for several years. She enjoyed the mountains as well as the ocean and loved teaching children. She was known as an “encourager”.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Rev. T.M. and Lela Bain Carpenter and Clifton and Kathryn McClain Province; brother, Jimmy Carpenter.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gordon Chris Cox; sons and daughters-in-law, Glenn and Ashley Cox of

Andersonville, John and Leah Cox of Knoxville; granddaughters, Peyton Cox and Avery Cox of Andersonville; grandson, Weston Cox of Knoxville; sister-in-law, Jackie Carpenter; brothers, Joey Carpenter and Jon Carpenter, all of Knoxville; many dear aunts, uncles, cousins and host of friends.

The family will receive friends 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top followed by the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Phillips and Rev. David Lord officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton for interment. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Main Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 405, Rocky Top, Tennessee 37769.

“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” – Psalm 147:3 “God is our refuge and strength,

an ever-present help in trouble.” – Psalm 46:1

Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janie Cox, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

