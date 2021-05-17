Sam H. Jones, Clinton

Sam H. Jones, 64 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away suddenly Thursday May 13. He was born in Rielasingen, Germany on October 30, 1956. Sam was a graduate of Clinton Senior High and Jacksboro Vocational School.

He ran his own landscaping and tree removal business for over 35 years where he developed friendships with many of his clients.

He attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Clinton.

Sam had a great love of history and enjoyed learning throughout his life. Watching sports on tv was one of his favorite things to do especially tennis and golf. He was a person who loved nature’s beauty and all animals especially his two cats.

Sam loved fishing and long rides scouting out the next best fishing spot.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Adelheid Jones, and brother Michael.

He is survived by his sisters, Susann Jones, Rose and Mike Hutson, Tammy Jones and Douglas Stewart, Judy Jones-Gillett and brother, Steven Jones.

His aunt, Elizabeth Jones and Martha Hopper who he considered his other sister.

Sam was a wonderful son and brother. He was our gentle but fierce protector always ready to lend A helping hand. We will cherish his memories until we have the blessing of seeing him again. Rest dear brother and be at peace.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Oliver Springs Cemetery with Mike Heath, Minister at Clinton Kingdom Hall presiding.

