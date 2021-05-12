Rockwood Man Faces 4-Counts of Solicitation of a Minor

Roane County corrections officers processed 31-year-old Matthew Scott Bane of Rockwood into the jail in Kingston Monday. Authorities say he faces four counts of solicitation of a minor. The bond for Bane was initially set at $100,000. He is scheduled to make his first court July 13, 2021. No further information was released by law enforcement.

Crime: 39-13-528 (x4)

Description: Solicitation of a person under the age of 18.

Bond: $25,000 per charge – $100,000 total.



Intake Date: 5/10/21 at 11:20 AM

Release Date: 5/11/21 at 9:30 PM

