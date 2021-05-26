Robert Bufton, Kingston

Robert Bufton age 68 of Kingston passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Preceded in death by mother Gloria Jeffers, father Richard Bufton and brother Karl Thillemann.

Survived by; wife Judy Bufton of Kingston, TN
Daughter Erica Bufton-Green of Rockwood, TN
Sons; James Bufton of Oak Ridge, TN
Nathan Crass of Lenoir City, TN
Paul Geogian of Missouri
Brother Gary Spaay of Georgia and eight grandchildren

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Bufton Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

