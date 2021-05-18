Roane State ends COVID-19 mask requirement for fully vaccinated members of campus community

Roane State Community College is announcing updates to its pandemic response plan, including the removal of the face mask requirement for individuals who are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, May 17, 2021, the college is also ending its daily wellness screening requirement for campus access.

These changes follow updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued on May 13, 2021. Over the next few weeks, Roane State will be working to implement these new protocols within its response plan and communicate changes to the campus community.

Until further notice, Roane State will maintain some of the preventive measures put in place during the pandemic in order to keep campuses as safe as possible. Protocols that will remain in place include:

  • Self-reporting of positive COVID-19 test results to the college
  • Contact tracing performed by the college’s COVID-19 response team
  • Regular cleaning of classrooms, labs and other communal areas
  • Social distancing recommendations
  • Remote work for some college employees

Roane State students, employees and visitors should also continue to practice frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of illnesses. If you experience any symptoms, even if you have been vaccinated against COVID-19, you should not come to campus.

Following the latest guidance from the CDC, the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) recommends anyone who has not yet been vaccinated do so as soon as possible. TBR is also highly encouraging those who have not been fully vaccinated to continue to wear a mask and to engage in social distancing, both to protect themselves and others. The CDC guidance, “When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated,” contains other important information and is available here: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

Additional updates from Roane State regarding its pandemic response plan can be found online at roanestate.edu/coronavirus. Questions can be directed to the college by emailing [email protected].

