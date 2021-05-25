ROANE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TO TAKE PART IN PROJECT LIFESAVER

Later this year the Roane County Sheriff’s Office will be implementing a new program that is fully funded through donations. Project LifeSaver will provide a device that can track an RFID band. These bands will be given to the elderly and small children, at no cost to them, who have illnesses or disabilities that cause them to wander away from home.

The wristband contains a ‘smart tag’ made up of an RFID chip and antenna. The tag can be in the form of a visible card (often made from plastic for durability) or it can be hidden or ’embedded’ in other wristband materials like silicone and cloth.

Volunteer Energy Cooperative presented Sgt. Rick Butler and Sanya Clawson with a $1,200 check to help fund this program. The Roane County Sheriff’s Department thanks VEC for their generous donation.

