Roane County Government Employees may get an 8% pay raise this year

Roane County Commissioners on Monday night in their regular meeting were told by Roane County Mayor, Ron Woody, that all county employees, more than likely, will receive an 8% raise this next fiscal year when the budget is passed. He brought this up when asked about the minutes from the budget committee that suggested the raises since the employees haven’t received one in several years. The Executive said even though there was the pandemic to deal with, sales tax revenues were sound and a bit higher than expected, and with the stimulus funds to come in, the county is in good financial shape and can afford to catch up on the raises for the employees.

