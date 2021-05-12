Roane County Government Employees may get an 8% pay raise this year

Dudley Evans 16 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

Roane County Commissioners on Monday night in their regular meeting were told by Roane County Mayor, Ron Woody, that all county employees, more than likely, will receive an 8% raise this next fiscal year when the budget is passed. He brought this up when asked about the minutes from the budget committee that suggested the raises since the employees haven’t received one in several years. The Executive said even though there was the pandemic to deal with, sales tax revenues were sound and a bit higher than expected, and with the stimulus funds to come in, the county is in good financial shape and can afford to catch up on the raises for the employees.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Rockwood Man Faces 4-Counts of Solicitation of a Minor

Roane County corrections officers processed 31-year-old Matthew Scott Bane of Rockwood into the jail in …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: