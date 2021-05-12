Roane County Emergency Services to Test the Hyper-Reach System on May 19

On Wednesday, May 19th at 10am, Roane County will be performing it’s yearly test of the county’s emergency notification system, Hyper-Reach. For anyone who has already signed up, you will be receiving a notification that morning according as to how you have signed up to be notified (email, call, text). If you receive your notifications correctly as to how you want to be notified, you do not need to do anything. If after the testing you need to make changes on your notification, call our office at 865-717-4115 so that those changes can be made or go onto the Hyper-Reach signup page to the link below and make those changes. If you have not signed up yet, it’s easy to do. The notification system is FREE. The purpose of this system is to alert you as to any disaster or emergency that can affect your specific area whether if be a tornado warning, manmade disaster, hazardous spill, etc. that would require you to evacuate or seek shelter or any other issues and instructions. This is just a way to keep you safe and keep you informed in the event of an emergency or disaster. http://hyper-reach.com/tnroanesignup.html

