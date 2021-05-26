Richard Young McFarland, Rocky Top

Richard Young McFarland, Age 67 of Rocky Top passed away, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 12, 1954 in Greenwood, SC to the late Richard Clay, Jr. and Dora Aretta Smith McFarland. In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Wayne McFarland.

Survivors:

Wife Theresa McFarland of Lake City, sons, Robert Brown of Michigan and David Brown of Michigan, daughters, Constance McFarland of SC, Connie Lynn McFarland of SC, Heather of Georgia, Theresa Melhem of Michigan and Alice Meader of Michigan, brothers, Donnie Lee McFarland & Melissa of SC and Gary Ray McFarland of Lake City, sister, Margaret Elaine McFarland & Charles of Rocky Top, 15 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.

Richard’s wishes were to be cremated.

