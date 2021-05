Rhonda June Parris age 62 of Kingston passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents Homer and Peggy Parris and a sister, Carmen Martin, Grandmother Etta Miles.

She is survived by her son Dylan Black, sister Kim Lively and brothers Randy and Brad Parris all of Kingston.

Funeral Service and burial will be private.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Parris Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

