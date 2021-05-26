Ray Vines, Chattanooga

Ray Vines was born in Punkin Center, Alabama. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded a Bronze Star. He was a member of the Church of Christ and graduated from Georgia Tech as an electrical engineer.

Ray was a long-term resident of Chattanooga, TN, and has stayed at Jamestowne Assisted Living Facility for the last year. He retired from TVA and worked for FEMA in disaster relief. Ray enjoyed working with the Sojourners and traveling in his motorhome. He was married 50 years to Betty Capps Vines and 20 years to Ada Grigsby Vines.

He is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Cindy and Benson Homes and Susan and Ken Leverette, wife Ada Vines, grandchildren Rachel Robison, Raymond Holmes, Aaron, Jim and Josh Leverette, great grandchildren Scott and Elias Holmes, River Robison, James and Luke Leverette.



Graveside Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Chattanooga National Cemetery 1200 Bailey Avenue, Chattanooga, TN.



Donations may be made to Churches of Christ disaster relief effort PO Box 111180, Nashville TN 37222-1180 or National Evangelism with Sojourners 5554 Cooks Rd. Marshall TX 75670-9130 in honor of Ray.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Vines Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

