Randolph Donald Miller, 72

Randolph Donald Miller (Don), 72, met with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on April 23, 2021. He was born in Dayton Ohio, July 24, 1948 to the late Randolph and Claire (Lugt) Miller. Don was a loving father and friend. He spent his life devoted to the Lord. He obtained his Master of Theology degree from Dayton Bible college in Dayton, Ohio. He had a passion for boating and had a love for the sea. He was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph and Claire (Lugt) Miller, and brother Kenneth L. Miller.

Don is survived by his life partner Charlene S. Fields. He is survived by his children: Michelle D. (Miller) Strohmenger, Matthew J. Miller, Kathryn C. (Miller) Adams, and son in law Jared G. Adams. His grandchildren: Michael I. Strohmenger, Seth G. Adams, Evie C. Adams, and Matti E. Miller.

A visitation will be held at Clinton Church of God from 12:00PM-2:00PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The Funeral service will start at 2PM with Rev. Curtis Akers officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

