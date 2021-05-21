Public Works crews to continue conducting sewer work next week

Brad Jones 6 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 3 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 21, 2021) – Oak Ridge Public Works would like residents to be aware of upcoming sewer work and inspections.

Beginning Tuesday, May 25, crews will be working on the sewer system in the following areas: Ogden Circle, Outer Drive, Oak lane, Delaware Avenue, Dixie Lane, Delmar Circle, Dewey Road, Ditman Lane, Decatur Road, Decatur Road, Darwin Lane, West and East Dalton Road, California Avenue, Cahill Lane, Carlisle Lane, Cedar Lane, Alder Lane, East Drive, Oak Ridge Turnpike (between Dresden Road and Belgrade Road), West Arrowwood and Aspen Lane.

Work will take approximately two months to complete.

They will be checking for blockages with a Sewer Line Rapid Assessment Tool (SL-RAT) which operates with acoustic sound. During this time, residents may experience unusual noises coming from the sewer lines, which is normal due to the high-frequency this tool uses.

For questions or more information, contact the Oak Ridge Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Ethan Lively To Appear on Saturday Night in the Grove

BBB TV-12 is happy to announce that Ethan Lively will appear this Saturday on the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: