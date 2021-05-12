Pete Loyd, Clinton

Pete Loyd, age 74, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2012 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late George and Wylordene Winters Loyd on March 3, 1947. Pete was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a truck driver and loved his occupation. In addition to his parents, Pete is preceded in death by, brother, Tommy Loyd.

Pete is survived by:

Wife of 54 years…………..Wanda Loyd

Sons…………………………….Brian Loyd and wife AJ, Jeff Loyd and wife, Lisa

Grandchildren…………….Krissie Wiggins husband Matt, Robbie Loyd wife Brianna, Haley Ownby,

Scott Loyd, Austin Loyd

Great grandchildren…..Kinzlie, Matie and Brylie

Aunts………………………….Polly Elliott and Barbara Price

Sister-in-law………………Cheryl Loyd

several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5-7PM with funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Rick Carnes officiating.

www.holleygamble.com

