Peggie Jean Keko, Kingston

Peggie Jean Keko age 89 of Kingston passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Peggie served in the U.S. Army, retired from the Department of Human Services. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband Anthony Keko, daughters Maria Keko and Margarida Keko.

Survived by son Peter Keko of Kingston, grandchildren; Christina Thompson, Evelyn Keko and Anthony Keko, niece Nocca Liles, great nephew Jerry Liles.

Graveside Service 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Roane Memorial Gardens.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Keko Family.

