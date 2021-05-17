Peggie Jean Keko, Kingston

News Department 4 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 1 Views

Peggie Jean Keko age 89 of Kingston passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Peggie served in the U.S. Army, retired from the Department of Human Services. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband Anthony Keko, daughters Maria Keko and Margarida Keko.
Survived by son Peter Keko of Kingston, grandchildren; Christina Thompson, Evelyn Keko and Anthony Keko, niece Nocca Liles, great nephew Jerry Liles.

Graveside Service 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Roane Memorial Gardens.
Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Keko Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

About News Department

Check Also

Shiroma Kay Peters McNeal, Rockwood

Shiroma Kay Peters McNeal, age 63 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: